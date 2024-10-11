Twin boys born conjoined at CHOP celebrate 1st birthday after separation surgery

Twin brothers who were born conjoined recently celebrated their first birthday after undergoing successful separation surgery.

Amari and Javar Ruffin, whose family lives in Philadelphia, were born via cesarean section on Sept. 29, 2023. The brothers — who shared part of their sternum, diaphragm, abdominal wall and liver — weighed a combined 6 pounds.

On Aug. 21, a surgical team at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia with more than two dozen specialists, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, radiologists, nurses, and many others, operated for eight hours to separate the boys. Their abdomens were closed and rebuilt using layers of mesh and plastic surgery techniques.

The boys went home Tuesday to be with their parents, Tim and Shaneka, and their siblings, Kaylum and Anora.