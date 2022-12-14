What does the future hold for Philadelphia’s downtown area? It could mean an expansion of Center City’s residential footprint.

A forum for city business leaders Tuesday morning at the Union League centered around the use of downtown office space and increased residential space. Paul Levy of the Center City District said while office workers aren’t completely returned in full force, the residential population has grown.

“Tourists, conventioneers, and regional shoppers are at 72% of pre-pandemic levels,” Levy said. “Office and other workers are at 57%, but residents are at 126%. There are many more residents living here now than in 2019.”

Levy said many ideas were talked about at the event, including expanding the performance and event areas. Currently, Dilworth Plaza and Sister Cities Plaza hold events such as the Holiday Village. Levy said bringing more events to plazas and office areas could make people feel more secure and increase their desire to come into the office, at least a few days a week.