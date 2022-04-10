Cape May launches lighthouse stargazing on darkest nights of spring and summer

More than 2.5 million people have climbed to the top of the Cape May Lighthouse since it opened to the public in 1988. But very few of them have climbed the 199 steps to reach the 156-foot-high peak at night.

That will change this spring and summer.

The non-profit group Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture), which restored and manages the lighthouse, announced this week the more than 160-year-old tower will open on select nights for what’s being called “Stairway to the Stars.”

On nights when the 29.5-day lunar cycle starts, the moon is at its “new moon” phase. The lunar surface becomes so dark, it almost blends into the night sky. That makes stars and constellations appear much brighter by comparison, making for ideal viewing