Congress scrambles to ensure safety of presidential candidates in final weeks of campaign

Lawmakers are scrambling to ensure that the U.S. Secret Service has enough money and resources to keep the nation’s presidential candidates safe amid repeated threats of violence. It’s unclear, though, how much they can do with only weeks before the election, or if additional dollars would make an immediate difference.

The efforts come after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in July, and after Secret Service agents arrested a man with a rifle hiding on the golf course at Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. The suspect in Florida apparently also sought to assassinate the GOP presidential nominee.

Democrats and Republicans have been in talks with the agency this week to find out whether additional resources are needed. And the House on Friday is voting on legislation that would require the agency to use the same standards for assigning agents to major presidential and vice presidential candidates as they do for sitting presidents and vice presidents.

“Luck cannot be a strategy by the Secret Service to have stopped these attempts,” said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., who himself was shot in 2017 while at a baseball practice with colleagues. “The Secret Service has to do better.”

With the election rapidly approaching and Congress headed out of town before October, lawmakers are rushing to figure out exactly what might help, hoping to assess the agency’s most pressing needs while ensuring that they are doing everything they can in an era where political violence has become more commonplace and every politician is a target.

“We have a responsibility here in Congress to get down to the bottom of this to figure out why these things are happening and what we can do about it,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday. “This is not a partisan issue. We have both parties working on it.”

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that “we’ve got to get the Secret Service into a position where its protectees are shielded in the most maximum way possible.”

After the July shooting, House Republicans created a bipartisan task force focused on investigating the security failures of that day and ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Johnson said this week that the task force would expand its scope to include what happened in Florida, even though the Secret Service successfully apprehended the suspect before anyone was hurt. The House could vote soon on expanding the panel’s mandate.

In a letter earlier this month, the Secret Service told lawmakers that a funding shortfall was not the reason for lapses in Trump’s security when when a gunman climbed onto an unsecured roof on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and opened fire. But Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. said this week that the agency had “immediate needs” and that he’s talking to Congress.