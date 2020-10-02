Camden diocese becomes latest to file for bankruptcy

The Diocese of Camden has filed for bankruptcy, citing revenue losses because of the millions it paid out to clergy abuse victims and the pandemic.

The filing on Thursday comes after New Jersey eased its civil statute of limitations in 2019 to make it easier for victims of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of clergy to sue for damages.

In addition to the expanded statute of limitations, the outbreak of the coronavirus has only made things harder for churches, who rely on in-person donations from Mass goers.

“If it were just the pandemic, or just the costs of the Victims Compensation Program, we could likely weather the financial impact; however, the combination of these factors has made that impracticable,” Bishop Dennis Sullivan in a statement posted on the diocese website titled “Reorganization.”

The state attorney general launched a criminal probe of the clergy abuse scandal in 2018 after a Pennsylvania grand jury report uncovered that more than 1,000 children had been abused over decades by about 300 priests. The investigation is still pending.

New Jersey’s Catholic dioceses set up a victim’s compensation fund for people abused by clergy. The fund closed to new applications earlier this year, paying out or authorizing the payment of about $11 million.