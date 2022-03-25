The recent settlement between Johnson & Johnson and the State of New Jersey has been widely hailed by leaders as a historic moment in the ongoing opioid crisis.

Camden County Commissioner Director Lou Cappelli called the settlement “a game changer” that allows the county to dedicate a large sum of money towards fighting the crisis. The county will get $32 million of the $641 million settlement that will be paid over the next two decades.

“By having the funds from this settlement and future settlements, we will have a nice pipeline of funds that will be able to help our residents moving forward,” he said.

The county filed a wide-ranging civil suit against drug manufacturers in 2018, accusing the companies of knowingly fueling the opioid crisis that forced local governments to pay to combat it. In addition to New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson, the county also sued Purdue Pharma, Teva USA, along with drug distributors McKesson and Cardinal Health, and retailers Rite Aid and Walgreens, among other companies it accused.

New Jersey’s settlement includes all 21 counties, including Camden County and at least 200 municipalities. McKesson and Cardinal Health are also part of the settlement with the state in addition to distributor AmerisourceBergen, based in Conshohocken, Pa.

Cappelli, who is also the liaison to the county’s Addiction Awareness Task Force, said the settlement is a step in the right direction, and brings some level of accountability to the companies. He adds this settlement is the first of at least two more that will come soon.

“We’re anxious to start investing in our programs,” he said.