Bullet pierces window of Philadelphia Police Internal Affairs building late Friday night

(6abc)

Philadelphia police are investigating a shootout that sent a stray bullet into one of their buildings.

This is happening on the 7900 block of Dungan Road in the city’s Rhawnhurst section.

Police say just before11:00 p.m. Friday, several shots were fired at a woman in the area of the Internal Affairs building.

One of those bullets pierced a window to the cafeteria and also hit a wall.

Police say nobody inside the Internal Affairs building was injured.

Officials say the woman who was shot at was also not injured.

Both suspects remain at large and the incident remains under investigation.

