Bucks DA asks for public’s help finding two co-workers missing since October

The Bucks County District Attorney is seeking the public’s help finding two men who have been missing since October.

Matthew Branning, of Sellersville, disappeared Oct. 15, along with co-worker Michael Allen Stark, of Royersford. District Attorney Matt Weintraub said this case is unusual.

“People do go missing all the time. It is not my experience that two people who have no other attachment or relationship other than they work at the same place go missing at the same time on the same date, so candidly we suspect foul play,” he said. “Law enforcement believes that something has happened to Michael Branning, and that his co-worker Michael Allen Stark is in some way involved.”

Both worked at Enchlor Inc., in Silverdale.