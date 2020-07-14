Bucks County GOP lawmakers call for investigation into unresolved unemployment claims

Updated at 7:55 p.m.

Bucks County members of the Republican Caucus are calling for the House Oversight Committee to look into what they call “the failure of the Unemployment Compensation program” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The demand, addressed to House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), was signed by Reps. Frank Farry (R-Langhorne), Wendi Thomas (R-Richboro), Craig Staats (R-Quakertown), Meghan Schroeder (R-Warminster), K.C. Tomlinson (R-Bensalem), and Todd Polinchock (R-Chalfont). It asks Cutler to refer an investigation to the House Oversight Committee, mirroring an earlier letter signed by lawmakers from Lebanon and Montgomery Counties at the end of June.

The Bucks County delegation wrote that the response to the government’s response to an unprecedented rise in unemployment caused by the global pandemic has been inadequate. “Our district offices have dealt with hundreds, if not thousands, of constituents who have applied for unemployment, and many have yet to collect benefits or receive a resolution to filing claims,” write the lawmakers. They allege that the number of people in that position is “staggering” and unacceptable, considering general fund dollars that have been spent to add staff and update systems.