Booker re-introduces ‘Momnibus’ legislation to improve Black maternal health care

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is again pushing for federal legislation to improve health care outcomes for expectant Black mothers and other women of color.

The New Jersey Democrat — along with two of his House colleagues, Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois and Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina — introduced the so-called Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act of 2021 during a virtual press conference Monday.

Booker said it was a “national shame” that the maternal mortality rate for Black women and other people of color was three to four times higher than that of their white counterparts.

“The outcomes that we have are not predestined. They are the result of policy choices,” he said.