Perfil is making inroads, despite challenges

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System show that Hispanic adults with diabetes in Cumberland County, more than 70%, have never participated in a diabetes self-management class.

A lack of culturally tailored education, language barriers and, for some immigrant families, fear or confusion around government programs make the challenges even steeper, community advocates say. Programs like those offered by Perfil Latino aim to change that by making information accessible and practical for day-to-day life.

“This program caught my attention because it’s designed for people like us, and I felt it was a good opportunity to understand more about what we eat, how it affects us, and how to make changes.” Soriano Cruz said.

Perfil’s 70 instructors, or promoters as they are called in the community, are trained through VisionYes Enterprise using the curriculum from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, a division of the National Institutes of Health. Zepeda said that the impact is measurable. In one recent evaluation, 75% of participants adopted healthier lifestyles, and many reported fewer visits to the emergency room.

Perfil recruits promoters from trusted community places, such as churches, local clinics and schools. Their presence helps extend outreach, provide continued support, offer referrals and share educational resources.

How are other organizations stepping up?

In addition to nonprofit support, Federally Qualified Health Centers such as CompleteCare Health Network in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, which offer screenings, nutrition counseling, and ongoing diabetes care, often on a sliding scale or at no cost.

The New Jersey Department of Health, Health Resources and Services Administration and the Diabetes Foundation of New Jersey all provide resources to support prevention, education and care for those living with diabetes. The New Jersey Department of Health continues to support and expand the Healthy Corner Store Initiative, which aims to foster healthier food access in underserved communities across the state. Participating bodegas receive support like refrigeration, training and marketing materials to offer healthier products.

In November 2023, the state health department announced that $1.75 million in funding would be allocated to expand the program to up to 150 corner stores statewide, including stores in Vineland. The goal: increase access to fresh fruits, vegetables, low‑salt items and nutrition education for those eligible to receive assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, as well as through the federal supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, known as WIC..

Still, given the political climate and language barrier, the county continues to see high diabetes rates. Based on data from the New Jersey Department of Health’s State Health Assessment Data portal, approximately 10.5% of adults in Cumberland County have been diagnosed with diabetes. Advocates say continued investment in community-based programs is key to reaching residents most in need.

Zepeda said that, in 2024, they educated nearly 3,100 people in person in the county. However, due to the Trump administration’s immigration policies, community members aren’t comfortable in public places in recent months. To help people feel safe, Perfil has decided to host the majority of the program virtually as they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marisol agrees that safety helps bridge barriers.

“Little by little, we began to understand that this space was safe and that we came to learn, not to be judged or to expose ourselves,” she said.

If you or someone you know is looking for help managing diabetes, these resources are available:

Perfil Latino (Vineland): Free workshops and bilingual health education

CompleteCare Health Network: Diabetes screenings, medical care and nutrition support

NJ 2-1-1: Connects residents to local health and social services

Diabetes Foundation of New Jersey: Offers education, supplies and patient navigation

WHYY News is partnering with independent journalists across New Jersey to spotlight the people, communities, cultures, and distinctive places that shape the Garden State. This work is made possible with support from the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation.