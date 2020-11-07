Bomb threat called in targeting the Philadelphia Fashion District

Police responded to a bomb threat targeting the Fashion District, the large, partially subterranean shopping mall near the offices of the Philadelphia Inquirer and the Pennsylvania Convention Center — where ballots for the November election are still being counted.

Law enforcement quickly investigated but found no explosives. K-9 units were dispatched and SEPTA stopped all trains through Jefferson Station, which is also connected to the Fashion District.

A police report said two calls were made from the same individual. Police and internal security responded and evacuated the mall.

Multiple staffers indicated that the Inquirer’s offices, which are connected to the Fashion District but largely empty due to COVID-19 precautions, were also evacuated.

Evan Benn, a spokesperson for the newspaper, said staff were “immediately notified” through a digital alert after building management informed them of the threat and evacuated.