The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has started distributing Bleeding Control kits to more than 6 thousand houses of worship across the Garden State.

Charles Ambio, the NJOHSP preparedness division director, said no credible threat has been received, and there has not been a large-scale shooting incident at a religious facility in Jersey so far. Still, active shooter events are on the rise, and he said it’s essential to be proactive, not reactive.

“Listen, we hope that no one ever has to use these kits, but the reality is that while our law enforcement partners are diligently working to disrupt potential attacks, there’s always a chance that one may occur,” he said.

Ambio said each kit includes basic life-saving items, including “a combat application tourniquet, a 4-inch emergency pressure bandage, compressed crinkle gauze, chest seals, medical gloves, and trauma sheers.”

He added that as the kits are distributed, plans are being developed to ensure people know how to use the items they’re getting.

“We’re coordinating with partners across the state, from law enforcement to medical professionals,” he said. “We’re working with hospitals like Saint Joe’s and University Hospital as well as EMS workers, hospital employees to help deliver this training to individuals.”

He stressed the idea is to encourage all worshipers to understand how to stop the bleeding if someone is shot or stabbed.

“While we recommend them take in-person training, we’re also having them take the stop the bleed training course available online so we can continue to increase that knowledge base across the state,” said Ambio.