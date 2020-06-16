‘Black Lives Matter’ spray-painted on Delaware police memorial

Delaware police are trying to figure out who spray-painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on a monument dedicated to state troopers killed in the line of duty.

The monument, which is just outside state police headquarters in Dover, was spray-painted between Monday night and Tuesday morning, state police say.

The memorial lists the names of all Delaware state troopers killed in the line of duty. Police say the vandalism is “appalling and unacceptable.” They say the memorial is a place for those who’ve lost a loved one in the line of duty to reflect and remember, and that those family members are “heartbroken by this act.”

On Friday, another monument to law enforcement in Dover was damaged with an ax. Police arrested 42-year-old Kyle Bullock for that incident on Saturday after he returned to the scene of the crime to retrieve his cell phone. They said he was not affiliated with a group that has been protesting in Dover in the weeks following the death of George Floyd.

Dover Police said that though Bullock “was often seen in the area of protest activity,” several members of the protest group told police throughout their demonstrations that he was not with their group.