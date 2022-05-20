The COVID-19 Pandemic took a major toll on America’s small businesses, with Black and brown-owned businesses suffering disproportionately. A recent report from the Economy League shared research estimating that “roughly 40 percent of Black-owned businesses nationally have closed due to the pandemic-induced recession” with some research predicting up to a 60 percent attrition rate.

That story bears out in the Philadelphia region, where only 2.5% of businesses identify as Black-owned and only 5.4% of businesses in the city are Black-owned.

“The Black Enterprise mission is to close the racial wealth gap,” says Alfred Edmond, senior vice president and editor at large for Black Enterprise. “You can’t do that without having more Black-owned businesses and more importantly, Black-owned businesses of scale.”