Black Doctors Consortium to offer COVID-19 vaccine for kids, pending CDC approval

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week issued an emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent advisory committee is meeting this week, and will soon vote on whether to recommend the vaccine for younger children.

Once CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gives her approval, 5- to 11-year-olds will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine immediately.

In Philadelphia, the Black Doctors Consortium’s primary care clinic says it is prepared.

Beginning Thursday — pending approval from the CDC — children ages 5 to 17 may be vaccinated at the Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity (ASHE).