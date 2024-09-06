Two members of the House of Representatives say they have lined up enough votes to make Billie Jean King the first individual female athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey said Thursday they have about 300 cosponsors in the 435-member House, after Fitzpatrick said the companion bill passed unanimously in the Senate.

The only step left to get the tennis Hall of Famer and activist the honor, they say, is getting the bill to the floor for a vote.

“Billie Jean’s a barrier breaker and hopefully she’s going to break another one,” said Fitzpatrick, a Republican. “Hopefully this will be the first of many.”

The bill was introduced last September on the 50th anniversary of King’s victory over Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes,” still the most-watched tennis match of all-time. Also in 1973, King led the push that made the U.S. Open the first tournament to award equal prize money to its men’s and women’s champions, and the WTA Tour was created.