Biden’s climate-focused infrastructure plan geared to curb U.S. carbon emissions

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Environmental groups said climate provisions in President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan would ease the transition to clean energy in Pennsylvania. The state’s oil and gas industry did not see much it liked in the plan.

The plan, which Biden unveiled Wednesday in Pittsburgh, includes money for projects to reduce greenhouse gases in transportation, electricity and housing. It includes billions of dollars to fund clean energy research and development, electrify cars and trucks, and modernize the electric grid to better use renewable energy.

“I’m convinced that if we act now, in 50 years people are going to look back and say this is the moment when America won the future,” Biden said.

PennFuture President and CEO Jacquelyn Bonomo said in a statement that Biden’s plan “will supercharge the transition with historic public investments that put communities and workers first.”

There is money in the plan to expand clean energy manufacturing around the country, and calls for $16 billion to plug old oil and gas wells and clean up abandoned mines.