Philly WURD host leaves station after Biden campaign provides questions for interview

The Philadelphia radio host who interviewed President Joe Biden last week has resigned from WURD Radio.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who hosted The Source, asked Biden four questions about what’s at stake in the upcoming election.

She later reportedly admitted that the questions were pre-selected by Biden’s campaign team.

The president and CEO of the radio station says that asking those specific questions jeopardized the trust of the listeners.

Lawful-Sanders and the station agreed to mutually part ways, officials say.