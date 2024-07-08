Philly WURD host leaves station after Biden campaign provides questions for interview
Andrea Lawful-Sanders used questions provided by Biden's campaign when she interviewed him after the first presidential debate.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Philadelphia radio host who interviewed President Joe Biden last week has resigned from WURD Radio.
Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who hosted The Source, asked Biden four questions about what’s at stake in the upcoming election.
She later reportedly admitted that the questions were pre-selected by Biden’s campaign team.
The president and CEO of the radio station says that asking those specific questions jeopardized the trust of the listeners.
Lawful-Sanders and the station agreed to mutually part ways, officials say.
