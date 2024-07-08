Philly WURD host leaves station after Biden campaign provides questions for interview

Andrea Lawful-Sanders used questions provided by Biden's campaign when she interviewed him after the first presidential debate.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 8, 2024
Andrea Lawful-Sanders

Andrea Lawful-Sanders has parted ways with WURD following her interview with President Biden. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia radio host who interviewed President Joe Biden last week has resigned from WURD Radio.

Andrea Lawful-Sanders, who hosted The Source, asked Biden four questions about what’s at stake in the upcoming election.

She later reportedly admitted that the questions were pre-selected by Biden’s campaign team.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The president and CEO of the radio station says that asking those specific questions jeopardized the trust of the listeners.

Lawful-Sanders and the station agreed to mutually part ways, officials say.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate