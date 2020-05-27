Biden says Wolf’s reopening plan for Pa. is a model for the nation

This article originally appeared on PA Post.

Joe Biden offered high praise for Pennsylvania’s chief executive on Wednesday, saying Gov. Tom Wolf’s phased plan for easing coronavirus restrictions is “the kind of thing we should be doing nationally.”

Biden, the former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, received Wolf’s official endorsement on Wednesday and joined the governor for a virtual campaign event.

“Tom, you’ve done one hell of a job,” said Biden, speaking from his home in Wilmington, Del.

Pennsylvania is expected to be a key battleground state in the November election. Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 45,000 votes in 2016, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to carry the state since 1988. Two years later, Wolf won reelection by a margin of more than 855,000 votes.

During Wednesday morning’s virtual event, Wolf and Biden talked about the governor’s red, yellow and green system for easing coronavirus restrictions, the Memorial Day death of a Minneapolis man during an arrest, the importance of wearing masks, the flood of unemployment claims Pennsylvania saw in response to the coronavirus, and why the two men think more federal assistance is needed.

Wolf expressed support for a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill, called the HEROES Act, that passed the Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month. Wolf said the state needs that support to help teachers, frontline health care workers, police officers and firefighters.

“We cannot do without them, and they can’t survive unless they get the help that is in something like the HEROES Act,” Wolf said, speaking from his home in Mount Wolf, York County.

The conversation mostly focused on responding to the threat of the coronavirus.