Biden calls Trump ‘completely oblivious’ in touting jobs report

In his second public address this week, Biden panned President Trump’s comments outside the White House Friday morning on the news that employers added 2.5 million jobs in May. “This is a rocket ship,” Trump said outside the White House Friday morning. “Now we’re opening and we’re opening with a bang.” Despite May’s gains, U.S. unemployment remains extremely high at 13.3%.

In a speech at Delaware State University in Dover, Biden said Trump’s comments were similar to President George W. Bush speaking in front of a “Mission Accomplished” banner in 2003 celebrating the end of major combat in in Iraq. “Donald Trump is patting himself on the back. He just has no idea, in my view, of what’s going on in this country,” he said. “He has no idea the depth of the pain that so many people are still enduring, and remains completely oblivious to the human toll of his indifference.”

The U.S. has 25% of the world’s coronavirus cases despite making up just 4% of the world’s population. Biden said that’s proof the Trump administration mishandled the pandemic response. “For months, he downplayed the threat, falsely promising that ‘everyone was going to be able to get a test.’ Claiming that ‘like a miracle, this will disappear,’” Biden said. “This failure didn’t just cost lives, it cost jobs.”