Beyond $600: How COVID-19 relief, spending bills will help Delaware

The most direct impact individual Americans will see from the COVID-19 stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump Sunday night will be payments of $600, which will be sent out in the coming weeks.

And while there has been debate over whether that amount should have been higher, President-elect Joe Biden has said any assistance Congress approved in its lame-duck session before his inauguration would be just a “down payment” on further assistance his administration would offer.

The $600 payments have gotten the lion’s share of attention, but plenty of other funding is coming to the First State.

That includes an extra $300 per week for people receiving unemployment benefits through March 2021. Businesses hit hard by the pandemic will be able to apply for a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program to keep paying their workers. The Small Businesses Debt Relief Program is also being extended. Nationwide, more than $8 billion in debt relief has been distributed, with about 900 small businesses participating in the program’s initial run.

“This package will provide prompt aid to our small businesses, especially those hardest-hit by this pandemic,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, “to working Delawareans who were laid off through no fault of their own; and to our families that are struggling to pay rent and put food on the table.”

Coons echoed Biden’s in suggesting more relief should come under the new administration in 2021.

“This must not be the last relief bill,” Coons said, “but it’s a strong compromise that will deliver relief to the Delawareans who need it before the holidays.”

The extra help is long overdue, Coons added. “The support we provided through the CARES Act back in March needed to be extended months ago,” he said. “We’ve expanded SNAP benefits, we’ve extended help for food banks and hungry Americans, but there are far too many hungry Americans.”