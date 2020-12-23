Del. coronavirus update: Expanded grants for restaurants, bars

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Delaware restaurants and bars that were shut down this spring after the coronavirus pandemic struck have been gradually allowed to reopen. But with the potent fall resurgence and escalating hospitalizations, indoor dining is now limited to 30% of capacity and they must shut their doors by 10 p.m.

To help alleviate the financial pressures, the Carney administration targeted bars and eateries for special assistance from an expanded initiative that provides cash to businesses in need.

It’s Delaware’s Relief Grant program, which has provided more than $180 million in federal CARES Act dollars to some 3,000 businesses.

Now it’s adding $26 million more to the pot, with those in the hospitality space able to get a 50% bonus on top of any money already received. Other businesses will get a 20% bonus.

Gov. John Carney praised restaurateurs and bar owners, who now have to close at 10 p.m., during Tuesday’s weekly coronavirus briefing.