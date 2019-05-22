Batalá, the ‘loudest show on Earth’ hitting Philly tonight

Jennifer Nelson of Fishtown wears softball knee pads as she plays the large surdo 1.

“Most of our songs are called with hand gestures. So even though we’re an international group we could go to Rome or Greece where we might not speak their language, but they call it with the hand signals and we’d be able to still play,” Nelson said.

Nelson said she had no previous musical experience before joining the band more than a year ago, and enjoys the community of drummers.

Cindy Lenti, executive director of Batalá Philadelphia, says the group began in 2017. Its members are mostly women, ranging from 30 to 70 years old.

The group’s music originates from the city of Salvador, Brazil. Lenti said it has a social meaning.

“The music was created as a voice against oppression. Salvador happens to be one of the largest slave ports in the world,” Lenti said.

Batalá is scheduled to perform at 6:00 pm as part of the ACLU’s 100th anniversary Pop Up at the 23rd Street Armory.