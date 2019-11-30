Atlantic City set to auction off nearly 200 properties

The view from a dorm room on Stockton's Atlantic City campus. (Bill Barlow for WHYY)

The view from a dorm room on Stockton's Atlantic City campus. (Bill Barlow for WHYY)

Nearly 200 Atlantic City properties will soon be going on the auction block.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that It’s part of an effort to get city-owned properties back on the tax rolls and replenish a depleted ratable base.

The 194 lots will be auctioned off Dec. 17 at the city’s Convention Center. They include commercial lots and properties with townhomes, duplex and single-family homes, as well as waterfront lots available for marine businesses.

Atlantic City had more than $20 billion in property value in 2010. But by the time the state assumed fiscal oversight of the city in 2016, its taxable base had shrunk to $6.5 billion.

Last year, the city had less than $2.9 billion in property value, after casinos were removed from the ratable base with the start of the payment in lieu of taxes program.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate