1 dead, 4 hurt in shooting inside Atlanta medical building

Police said a shooter opened fire inside an Atlanta medical building, killing one and injuring four others Wednesday as authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the 24-year-old suspect.

Atlanta police said there had been no additional shots fired since the initial shooting unfolded inside a Northside Medical building on West Peachtree Street in a commercial area with many office towers and high-rise apartments.

Atlanta police said the suspected shooter is believed to be Deion Patterson and that he was considered armed and dangerous.

The four injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment and the fifth person was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than two hours after the shooting, police said they had no information indicating that Patterson was still in the area. They lifted a shelter-in-place advisory, but asked people to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.