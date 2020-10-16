At hearing on Mariner East safety, plaintiffs say Sunoco’s public awareness plan falls short

This article originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

People who suspect that a natural gas liquids pipeline is leaking should use their own judgment about whether to evacuate their homes rather than expecting specific advice from the operator, an expert witness said at a Public Utility Commission hearing on the safety of the Mariner East pipelines.

John Zurcher, a pipeline expert appearing as a witness for the Mariner East operator, Sunoco, told the hearing on Wednesday that any pipeline company could not advise residents on whether to stay in their homes if they smell, hear or see a leak.

“I don’t know that they can speak to whether you should stay in your house or get out of your house,” Zurcher said on the last day of a two-week hearing on the concerns of seven residents of Chester and Delaware counties, who say that public safety is being put at risk by having the Mariner East pipelines run through densely populated suburbs west of Philadelphia.

The plaintiffs are asking the PUC to investigate whether Sunoco’s safety measures protect the public, and, if it finds safety is lacking, to close down the lines until the company meets regulatory requirements. Roughly two weeks of testimony ended Wednesday.

Zurcher, under cross-examination by Rich Raiders, an attorney for the plaintiffs, also played down concerns that devices such as cell phones and garage door openers are potential ignition sources in the event of a leak of the highly explosive natural gas liquids that are carried by the lines.

“I know of no accident that has ever been triggered by a cell phone,” Zurcher said, at the virtual hearing before Elizabeth Barnes, an administrative law judge for the PUC.

Rather than giving residents specific advice about whether to use particular items in the event of a suspected leak, pipeline operators just urge people not to use anything that might cause an explosion, he said. “Don’t operate anything that might cause a spark,” said Zurcher, who has worked in the pipeline industry for more than 40 years.