As he seeks to overturn Pa.’s election, Trump invites GOP senators to White House lunch

As he seeks to overturn Pennsylvania’s election results in the courts, President Donald Trump invited Republican members of the GOP-controlled state Senate to a Wednesday lunch at the White House.

The invitation for the luncheon was sent to all GOP lawmakers in the chamber, said Jennifer Kocher, a spokesperson for the caucus.

No agenda was included, she said, and it was not immediately known how many senators were attending.

The top Republican in the state Senate, Jake Corman of Centre County, had other commitments, Kocher said, and was not planning to go. Aides to newly elected Majority Leader Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least one Republican senator, Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, had made arrangements to attend, a legislative source said. Mastriano organized a hearing last month in Gettysburg on unfounded claims of widespread election fraud.

Mere hours after the hearing, Mastriano, one of the chamber’s most conservative members, tested positive for COVID-19. He received his results when he and a small group of people traveled to the White House that day to meet with Trump, the Associated Press reported. Guests are tested for the virus and Mastriano was forced to leave after testing positive that day.

Mastriano could not be reached for comment Wednesday.