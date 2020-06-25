As coronavirus-adjusted budget passes state Senate, Del. lawmakers clash over spending bills

The state’s $4.55 billion budget bill passed the Senate smoothly Tuesday in a 20-to-1 vote. The state House followed suit Wednesday and approved the budget in a 40-to-1 vote.

As usual, Republican state Sen. Colin Bonini was the only vote against the bill

But the Senate vote on two other major spending bills was far from smooth. The grant-in-aid bill, which funds nonprofit organizations, and the bond bill, which funds construction projects statewide, were both defeated in the Senate Tuesday.

A group of seven Republicans refused to vote on the more than $700 million bond bill, claiming they were not given enough time to review it. The $54 million grant-in-aid bill suffered the same fate with nine “no” votes. Both bills require approval from three-fourths of the senate.

“This being an extraordinary time, I know that we’re having to make some adjustments to some of the things that we do, but the transparency and the openness of our process should never take a backseat to expediency,” said state Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, a Republican.

Senate Majority Leader Nicole Poore, a Democrat, rebuked those who didn’t vote, calling it cynical partisanship and Washington, D.C.-style politics.

“I have to say that Delaware, they need us to show up. Not to vote a bill down that will absolutely protect the health of Delawareans, including the most vulnerable people that are among us, who depend on us to provide the services through this legislation,” she said. “To see this happen today, it’s completely wrong.”