Army Corps awards $23.8M contract for Atlantic County beach replenishment

Dredging and beachfill operations are slated for Absecon Island in Atlantic County, officials announced.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $23.8 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Ill., to complete periodic beach nourishment in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

The work, a joint effort by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Army Corps, Avalon and local municipalities, involves the dredging of approximately two million cubic yards of sand from the Absecon Inlet and offshore, and pumping ashore. The Army Corps is coordinating with the contractor to establish a start date.

The first beachfill project in the area was constructed in 2004 in Atlantic City and Ventnor. The initial construction of the beachfill portion of the project in Margate and Longport was completed in 2018.

According to the Army Corps, the pumped sand will be built into an engineered berm and protective dune template designed to reduce impact from storms. In some areas, crews will repair dunes, beach access paths and crossovers, and sand fencing.