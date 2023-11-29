Ardmore family confirms 84-year-old relative among latest hostages released by Hamas

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An 84-year-old woman who has ties to a family in Ardmore, Pennsylvania was one of the 12 Israelis hostages released by Hamas on Tuesday as part of an ongoing cease-fire agreement between the warring sides.

Family members tell Action News that 84-year-old Ditza Heiman was among those released.

The IDF said the hostages were taken through Egypt before heading to a meeting point in Kerem Shalom, in Israel.

Thirty Palestinian prisoners were released in exchange for the hostages, according to Qatari officials.

Corey Shdaimah, of Ardmore, has been waiting to hear good news.

Heiman, who is Shdaimah’s mother-in-law, was taken away from her home on October 7 in a small neighborhood just about 1.5 miles from Gaza.

A neighbor heard Heiman scream for help and saw Hamas militants put her in a vehicle.

“We were happy to hear there was a truce and that there was going to be a release of the hostages. As a family, we also want peace,” Shdaimah told Action News on Monday.