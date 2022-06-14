Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists, experts say

For Bree Latimer, a 22-year-old trans woman from Boise, the news of the arrests was alarming. Even in Boise, one of the most progressive cities in deep-red Idaho, harassment or hostility is a daily risk, Latimer said. Just last week Boise police were investigating after dozens of pride flags were stolen or damaged from a scenic neighborhood boulevard for the second year in a row.

“I always wonder as I walk past people in the grocery store aisles — do they know that I’m trans? If they do know, are they going to say something? Are they going to follow me into the parking lot? Am I going to get called a groomer or something? It’s just constantly living in fear,” Latimer said.

She gets frustrated when people call the anti-LGBTQ rhetoric a “culture war,” saying it feels much more ominous.

“That diminishes what we’re going through. We feel like there’s almost an impending trans genocide,” Latimer said. “They want us to stop having access to our hormone therapy, to be banned from talking to trans youth — they want you to be so unhappy with your life that you kill yourself. And now the hate speech is getting even scarier.”

Still, she tries to focus on her computer science studies at Boise State University. On the weekends, she plays board games with friends, or occasionally heads out for an evening downtown.

“Being trans is a big part of my identity, but it’s definitely not everything,” Latimer said. “Still, the reality is, it’s scary being a trans person in America right now.”

Northern Idaho has long been associated with extremist groups, most prominently the Aryan Nations, which was often in the news in the 1990s. The area drew disaffected people after white supremacist Richard Butler moved there in 1973 from California.

After the Aryan Nations’ heyday, many local officials tried to disassociate the region from extremism. But in recent years, some politicians, civic leaders and real estate agents have boasted about northern Idaho’s conservatism to draw like-minded people.

At a news conference Monday, Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond said the city is no longer a locus of hate.

“We are not going back to the days of the Aryan Nations. We are past that,” he declared.

Scott, the northern Idaho lawmaker who said drag queens are waging a “war of perversion” on kids, did not respond to an email request for comment.

Elsewhere around the country, authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are investigating a possible hate crime after a group of men allegedly shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs during Drag Queen Story Hour at the San Lorenzo Library over the weekend.