Annual initiative underway to ensure N.J. boardwalk vendors, game operators are fair

An annual summer inspection of vendors and game operators at New Jersey’s boardwalks is underway.

The state Division of Consumer Affairs last month launched its annual “Safe Summer” initiative, an effort to check boardwalk games throughout the Jersey Shore for fairness of play and stores for compliance with pricing and refund policies.

“Our investigators comb the boardwalk to ensure a fair and safe experience for the thousands of individuals and families who flock to the Jersey Shore each summer,” said Paul R. Rodríguez, the acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, in a 2018 statement.

State inspectors visited the Seaside Heights boardwalk last week to check licenses, rules of play, game machinery, whether prices and rules are prominently displayed, and scale calibration at a fudge and candy shop.

They were joined by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer, and Seaside Heights Police Chief Thomas Boyd, who all played various games at boardwalk stands.

Beyond the Safe Summer initiative, the state personnel inspects each of the state’s 266 amusement game licensees annually.

Violations are subject to fines of up to $250 for the first offense and up to $500 for the second and each subsequent offense. The state can also revoke licenses.

“Through their efforts, we are making sure that the few stores and amusement game operators who aren’t playing by the rules are held accountable so they don’t spoil the fun for everyone,” Rodríguez said.