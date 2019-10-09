Amid Trump’s trade war, Pa. farmers fight to survive in an uncertain market

‘All the basics’

Cairns initially thought the dispute with China would only last a few months. Now, more than a year and a half later, soybean prices are just as bad.

He doesn’t like taking losses, but for him and other grain farmers in Pennsylvania, the trade war has not caused a crisis. Unlike many farms in the Midwest that focus solely on soybeans, farms here are diversified. Pennsylvania farmers typically grow more than one type of crop, raise livestock on the side, or hold other jobs outside of farming.

“If I was only growing soybeans, we’d be really, really hurting,” said Cairns.

Cairns is one of the largest grain growers in Chester County. He said that in order to make grain farming your sole livelihood, it takes a lot of land, which helps lower the cost per acre. But even on a large scale, his farm operates on thin margins. He has mortgages on the 230 acres he owns and he leases the rest of his acreage from neighboring families.

Cairns also invested $500,000 into his grain drying and storage facility about ten years ago. The investment pays. It allows him to avoid paying a local grain elevator to dry his grain and it gives him the flexibility to store some of his crop until the market improves. But he still owes about $125,000 on that loan.

It’s not unusual for farmers to take out loans for new equipment or additional acreage, or even extend a line of credit on production costs for a year’s crop. But Cairns says he makes a point to keep his debt low, even if that means investing all of his revenue into the ground.

“By the time we get to harvest next year and I’ll have everything invested in that crop, I’ll have over a million invested. That should make you lose sleep at night,” he said. “But I’ve learned to trust it. Not that we’re not gonna have problems. But we have to trust that God’s gonna take care of us.”

Cairns grew up in Chester county. His dad worked for the electric company, and his family did some hobby farming on the side. He said he always knew it was his calling to have a farm of his own. He worked as a commercial insurance broker for 13 years in Philadelphia before he and his wife took the plunge. They bought some land in his old neighborhood and moved into farming full time. That was 22 years ago.

Cairns raised two kids on the farm with his wife, and said their family lives comfortably, but frugally.

“We don’t go on fancy vacations. We drive old cars, just all the basics,” he said. “We’ve tried never to borrow money to buy regular stuff. You need a new refrigerator, you wait till you can afford to pay for it. You need a new car, you buy a used one and pay cash.”