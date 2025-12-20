This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Montgomery County principal is on administrative leave and faces termination after allegedly making antisemitic remarks, Wissahickon School District officials said Friday.

Philip Leddy, principal of Lower Gwynedd Elementary School, reportedly made the comments after a phone call with a parent about a student issue.

District leaders say Leddy believed the call had ended when he made the remarks to another employee in the room, which was inadvertently recorded on a parent’s voicemail.

Action News obtained the voicemail. The father, who asked not to be identified and has two children who attend the school, said Leddy had called him in response to an email about an incident involving his daughter.

“I couldn’t believe it, like I was seeing Jew this, Jew that, and I was thinking, ‘This can’t be the principal leaving a voicemail,'” the parent recalled.

In the recording, Leddy identifies himself, saying, “It’s Phillip Leddy, principal of Lower Gwynedd.” After appearing to end the call, additional comments can be heard on the voicemail. According to the parent, Leddy then spoke to another school employee in the room.

The parent said the comments included references to his children’s summer camp.

“Referred to the summer camp that my kids went to with his kids as a ‘Jew camp.’ She then asked what my profession was. He said, ‘It doesn’t matter they have that Jew money,'” he said.

Another portion of the voicemail includes the statement, “They go to Jew camp with… and everyone at the camp hates the family.”

“His rhetoric was just too easy; he chose the lowest form of like antisemitism,” the parent said.