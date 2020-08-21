“It was frightening,” said state Sen. Stephanie Hansen after a tornado cut a swath of destruction over 29 miles long through much of her Delaware district, stretching from Middletown and into Bear.

The tornado, spun out of Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4, had a maximum wind speed of 105 miles per hour. The twister doubled the previous distance record of 13 miles, according to the National Weather Service.

“I had nine communities that were severely impacted,” Hansen said. “A lot of homes were missing roofs. They were missing rooms. Rooms had been blown out of the homes.”

No injuries or deaths were reported specifically from that tornado, but a woman in Milford in southern Delaware was killed by a falling tree.

More than 400 homes were damaged in the storms, with about 100 of those homes left unlivable.

“We are anticipating that the damage to residential structures from this week’s storms will be greater than we saw from Superstorm Sandy,” said A.J. Schall, Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency referring to the early August storm.