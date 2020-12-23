Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Amazon has temporarily closed one of its distribution centers in Mercer County, New Jersey after finding an increase of asymptomatic coronavirus cases in their Robbinsville facility. The shutdown will continue until the day after Christmas “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a company spokesperson.

Amazon spokesperson Maria Boschetti offered little information about just how widespread the virus was in the facility Amazon calls “PNE5.” But this isn’t the first virus outbreak among Amazon warehouse workers.

Previous coronavirus outbreaks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and facilities in other states prompted the company to announce plans to ramp up its testing program of warehouse employees this summer.

The way in-house testing is supposed to work, according to Amazon’s own plans listed on the company website, requires even asymptomatic workers to get tested every two weeks.

Boschetti didn’t respond to questions about how the testing program has panned out at Robbinsville in time for publication, except to say the program helped identify asymptomatic workers.