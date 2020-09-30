A hundred and forty-nine years after it was founded, the Philadelphia Fire Department has its first Black woman battalion chief. Formerly Captain Lisa Forrest, she took the oath of office and put on her new uniform for the first time Tuesday, joined by dozens of family members and friends.

“Although I’m the first, I am looking forward to more coming behind me,” Forrest said. “This is the start of some more to come. That’s what today is.”

Of the roughly 70 battalion chiefs in Philly, Forrest is only the third woman. The department is 12% women overall, per spokesperson Kathy Matheson.

“I’m almost speechless to be a part of such a historic day,” said Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. Forrest earned the promotion, he continued, “not just with her leadership in the field, but also … in the community.”

Forrest has a decorated history with the department. The 39-year-old Mount Airy native graduated from the Fire Academy in 2003. Ten years later, she became the first Black woman to be promoted to captain, serving at West Philly’s Ladder 24. Now, she’s the highest-ranking Black woman on the department’s firefighting side (there are others who work for EMS).

Her family is hardly surprised. As long as they can remember, her loved ones say she’s been hyper-motivated. The mother of two has a drive that’s almost unparalleled — and not just for her own success.

Tammi Crummy, Forrest’s older cousin, said the newly promoted fire chief was integral in convincing her to go to grad school.

“Having three sons, she was one of the people in my corner when I decided to go back to school for my master’s degree,” Crummy said. “She was … sending me inspirational texts like, ‘You can finish, cuz, you can do it.’ That’s her. That’s how she is.”

“I know people look at her, she’s tiny, she’s small in stature,” said Forrest’s cousin, Tamika Valentine. “But she’s strong. She’s breaking down barriers everywhere she goes.”