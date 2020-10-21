Advocates for Black shooting victim push police transparency

The attorney for the family of a Black man fatally shot by a New Jersey state trooper this year called on lawmakers to pass legislation making more police records public along with the support of more than 100 groups on Tuesday.

Attorney William Wagstaff represents the family of Maurice Gordon, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in May. Gordon’s death came two days before George Floyd’s death, which touched off protests across the country.

The letter is addressed to Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, both Democrats and calls for public access to a range of police records. The groups who signed on include the American Civil Liberties Union, churches, chapters of the NAACP and others.

“What unites us is the belief that transparency is critical to answering the calls for change that have echoed across our state and nation in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and just days earlier, Maurice Gordon in New Jersey,” the letter says.