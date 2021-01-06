ACLU, civil rights attorneys accuse Montco court of overcharging defendants

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania and several civil rights attorneys have filed a class-action lawsuit in Commonwealth Court against the Montgomery County Court administration, saying defendants have been overcharged for court costs.

“We want them to stop it, and we want them to stop asking people to pay the illegal amounts that were already assessed,” said Mary Catherine Roper, deputy legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

The ACLU, the law firm of Langer, Grogan & Driver P.C., and Seth Kreimer, a legal professor at the University of Pennsylvania, sued on behalf of five individuals.

During a criminal conviction or guilty plea, defendants pay court costs. These fees, generally intended to generate revenue, are created by the state legislature.

“This isn’t a fine. It’s not to punish you. It’s just the judicial system trying to recoup costs from the people who are unfortunate enough to end up in the system. And the legislature has passed laws authorizing specific costs to be imposed on people who plead guilty to or are convicted of crimes,” Roper said. “But the problem is that in Montgomery County in some cases, they are double-billing defendants. So if you plead guilty to two charges, they are imposing costs twice instead of just once.”

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, argues that none of the state statutes that determine court costs allows for fees on each charge. Roper noted that the practice by the Montgomery County Court administration is not new behavior.

“Originally, a few years ago, we got a complaint from someone who had been billed a number of sets of costs because he had a number of different charges in his case, and he had a private attorney who was able to somehow straighten it out with the court,” Roper said. “But that made us wonder how often this happens. And as we started looking into it, we realized that it was happening hundreds of times a year.”