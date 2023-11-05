Hundreds of workers at AC Electric go on strike amid contract negotiations

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The union representing hundreds of workers for AC Electric in New Jersey says they have been unable to reach a contract agreement with the company and are now on strike.

The strike officially began at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials from AC Electric say the most recent contract expired on Thursday and at that time, they presented what they described as their ‘best and final offer.’

But officials with the union, IBEW Local 210, say that offer is unacceptable.

“Currently, we’re in our contract negotiations with AC Electric and we’re eager to get a fair deal for our members and right now we’re kind of at a stalemate,” Zach Story with the union told Action News.

Meanwhile, AC Electric says they have a contingency plan ready and say service will not be impacted.