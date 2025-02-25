A new document undercuts Trump admin’s denials about $400 million Tesla deal

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The controversy started in a very Washington way: as a line item in a government spreadsheet buried on the State Department’s website.

It appeared as if the State Department was taking steps to award Elon Musk’s Tesla a $400 million government contract to buy armored electric vehicles to securely transport diplomats. The move to set in motion a lucrative contract to a company controlled by a high-profile ally of President Trump’s seemed so bold it surprised even longtime observers of the norm-busting president.

When asked about it, the State Department issued a statement saying the plans are now on hold with no plans of fulfilling the contract, pointing out that talks with Tesla began during the Biden administration.

But NPR has obtained a State Department document detailing that Biden’s State Department planned to spend just $483,000 in the 2025 fiscal year on buying electric vehicles and $3 million for supporting equipment, like charging stations. It represented less than 1% of the hundreds of millions of dollars likely destined for Tesla vehicles after the Trump administration quietly revised a State Department procurement document.

The vast discrepancy in the numbers raises the question: Was it an error, or a deliberate action?

A former Biden White House official familiar with the State Department’s plans told NPR the steps taken to advance $400 million worth of government business to Tesla appear to be intentional.

“I don’t think this is a clerical error. It was likely someone who is new in [the] State [Department] who decided, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this with Tesla,'” said the former official, who was not authorized to speak about the matter.

The person said the State Department and Tesla had agreed during the Biden administration to conduct research about armoring electric vehicles, but no money had been set aside to purchase armored Teslas for the State Department. A total budget of $483,000 had been approved to begin prototyping light-duty EVs as possible State Department vehicles. That plan was moving forward as recently as November 2024.

The White House and Musk did not return multiple requests for comment.

In a statement to NPR on Monday, a State Department spokesperson said the $400 million figure was “an estimate,” pointing out that it was in the early stages and was not yet a full contract, but rather a proposal “strictly to gather information.”

The department spokesman added: “the Department of State has no intention to move forward with the solicitation.”

In a Feb. 13 post on his social media platform, X, Musk, who is also a top White House official, said: “I’m pretty sure Tesla isn’t getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least.”

After the original procurement document attracted widespread attention, NPR reported that the Trump administration appeared to have quietly edited the document, changing the phrase “armored Tesla” to the more generic “armored electric vehicles” without explanation. Eventually, the item vanished from the State Department’s procurement document.

The document claims it was originally published in December, at the end of former President Joe Biden’s term, but it does not appear in the Internet Archive for that month.

The $400 million item in the procurement document caused a stir. Since then, Trump officials have not answered why the State Department appeared to be taking steps to pursue an acquisition of electric vehicles from Tesla, with the company’s stainless steel Cybertruck likely being the most suitable option for an armored vehicle. The proposed purchase amount would likely exceed what the entire federal government would spend on electric vehicles in 2025.

The prospect of such a purchase also puzzled security professionals who work with the State Department.

“I can’t imagine why the government would ever put dignitaries in a Cybertruck,” said Jim McGuffey, an armored car expert who does work with the State Department. “Compared to the other armored car companies out there, it just wouldn’t make any sense.”

State Department abandons Tesla plan after publicity

The potential purchase of armored Teslas emerged as Tesla CEO Musk has become one of the most influential officials in the White House, leading a cost-cutting initiative that has swept across the federal government.

Musk’s team has orchestrated the firings of tens of thousands of career government workers, and tried to dismantle entire agencies. Ethics experts have grown concerned about how Musk could use his influence to benefit one of his six companies. Trump has vowed to remove Musk from any government matters that could affect one of his firms, even though Musk is already shaking up agencies, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, that could have presented a regulatory headache for the billionaire.

The idea that the Trump administration would support a $400 million contract to buy Teslas would seem to run counter to Trump’s opposition to electric vehicles. Trump has revoked Biden’s executive orders backing funding and infrastructure for EVs, one of which sought to encourage the federal government to acquire electric vehicles.

Experts interviewed for this story raised this possibility: Trump’s State Department may have hoped to replace some or all of the department’s fleet of armored cars and SUVs with Teslas, with the most fitting model likely being the Cybertruck, a large and angular vehicle that began deliveries in 2023. Musk has called it a “futuristic battle tank.”