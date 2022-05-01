‘There’s hope’: 76ers waiting to see if Embiid can come back

Rivers said the Raptors still had their starters in, and that he was about to call time to sub out his starters when the lead reached 29. He also said that in one-sided closeout games, that would be about the time where benches get cleared.

“Not upset that he was in,” Rivers said. “You can make that a big deal if you want. Just go and look at every team, and every game, and their guys were in until about the 4:00, 3:00 mark.”

Embiid went through a similar issue — orbital fracture and concussion — in 2018 and missed 10 games, plus needed surgery because of the fracture. The 76ers have not mentioned surgery as a possibility this time around, which would seem to raise the possibility that Embiid could be back quicker than he was four years ago.

The concussion would be the first hurdle to clear, and it’s anyone’s guess when Embiid would escape those protocols anyway. If Embiid does play in this series, it would seem likely that he’d have to don a protective mask — something he did four years ago and didn’t exactly enjoy.

“Obviously, tough news to take,” Harris said. “As a group, we want him to get healthy and better. And whenever that is, we’ll be ready.”

Embiid led the 76ers with averages of 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and assists and 1.5 blocks per game during the regular season. And even though he’s bothered by a right thumb ligament injury that will require offseason surgery, he also averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds in the six games against the Raptors.

He’s one of three finalists for MVP, along with Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I think it’ll change all of our roles, honestly,” said 76ers center DeAndre Jordan, who now seems likely to have a bigger role in the Miami series. “You can’t replace the MVP. He’s averaging 30 and whatever for the season, and he’s extremely dominant, has been during these playoffs in the first round. So it’s going to be hard to replace that. But I think that we’ll just have to pick it up by committee and everybody will be ready to go.”