Chemical manufacturer 3M agreed to pay New Jersey up to $450 million for PFAS contamination in Salem and Middlesex counties.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin called it a “historic” settlement, as it’s the largest to date for PFAS and water contamination in the state.

“Today’s settlement should send a very clear signal to corporate polluters who contaminate our drinking water,” Platkin said. “If you harm our residents, if you turn a profit at the expense of their interests and their health, if you violate our laws and you put the health and safety of our residents at risk, we’re going to hold you accountable.”

Platkin said PFAS, which stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, are “likely carcinogens” and are linked to developmental issues in infants.

PFAS chemicals have tainted the country’s water, air and soil for decades. They are often referred to as “forever” chemicals because they do not break down in the environment.

The consequences of exposure to PFAS are long-lasting — the compounds can stay in the human bloodstream for years. The chemicals have been linked to some cancers, as well as thyroid disease and ulcerative colitis.

The chemicals have been widely used in consumer products like nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging, as well as in fire suppressing foam. Water supplies in communities located near military bases and airports have been particularly impacted, as fire suppressing foam has contaminated the groundwater.

3M supplied the PFAS that contaminated groundwater in and around DuPont’s Chambers Works plant along the Delaware River in Deepwater, New Jersey. It also provided PFAS for the Parlin site in Sayreville, N.J. Chemours acquired the Chambers Works site in 2015. DuPont continues to operate the plant in Sayreville.