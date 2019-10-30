16-year-old Strath Haven track star killed on SEPTA tracks ruled a suicide

The 16-year-old girl fatally struck by a SEPTA Regional Rail train Monday morning was a suicide, the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled.

The teen, Hallie Jackson, was hit by a train going toward Philadelphia on the Media/Elwyn Line near the Swarthmore Station. The train engineer followed the appropriate procedure when he saw the girl, according to SEPTA. But by the time he saw her, it was too late to avoid collision.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was a junior at Strath Haven High School. She was a state medalist in track who was mourned Tuesday by many friends wearing purple, wielding bouquets of flowers and chanting “1-2-3 Hallie” at a school soccer game, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.