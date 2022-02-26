14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead and 2 critically hurt

Fourteen people were shot before dawn Saturday morning at a hookah parlor and police said one man died and that two of those hit by gunfire suffered critical injuries.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. and preliminary information indicated there was a party during which two people got into an altercation and exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people, said police Capt. Dori Koren.

Koren told reporters no arrests have been made and no suspect descriptions were immediately available but that authorities did not believe there was any danger to the general public.