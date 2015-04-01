WHYY-TV: Where you go to know
News when you need it. Entertainment when you want it. Education when it counts. WHYY brings the world right into the living room through a lineup of trusted, high-quality television programs. WHYY-TV may be viewed on WHYY 12.1, Comcast 812 and FiOS 512, and its Y2 channel is WHYY 12.2, Comcast Channel 257 and FiOS 474 and Y Info channel, WHYY 12.3, Comcast 258 and FiOS 473.
Sherlock: The Six Thatchers
The latest from WHYY's TV programming
- Jason Vieaux Articulate (presented by WHYY) — World-renowned classical guitarist Jason Vieaux in concert, and in conversation with Jim Cotter in front of a live audience. [...]
- First First — Ronald McDonald Lights, First Experience: Celeste Kelley, First Experience: Laura Hickman, First Experience: Damon Pla, First Experience: Michael Krausz, First Experience: Yuletide at Winterthur [...]
- Dev Patel for "Lion" Flicks — Dev Patel talks with Patrick Stoner about stretching as an actor in the film, “Lion."
- Kosher USA Friday Arts — Roger Horowitz's Kosher USA- How Coke Became Kosher and Other Tales of Modern Food follows the fascinating journey of kosher food through the modern industrial food system. It examines iconic products [...]
- Performances from the Vocal Studies Department On Stage at Curtis — Mikael Eliasen Dean of Vocal Studies steers the program from Gershwin to Williams. The program features Sophia Fiuza Hunt, mezzo-soprano; Emily Pogorelc, soprano; Kirsten MacKinnon, soprano; [...]
- Lisa Loeb On Tour — The internationally-touring artist Lisa Loeb began her professional career at Brown University. She and her roommate started touring under the name of Liz & Lisa. Through the years, this Grammy Award nominee [...]