Saturday, January 21

Sherlock: The Final Problem

  • Roomful of Teeth; Artisanal Makers; Kandace Springs Articulate (presented by WHYY) — With custom-composed pieces employing a staggering range of vocal styles, Roomful of Teeth makes music that’s at times difficult to define. The popularity of the 21st century artisanal movement [...]
  • First First — Delaware's foster care system, a physical therapist competes on American Ninja Warrior, State of Play: Steve Tanzer, the Care Act, the quilts of biochemist Virginia Abrams [...]
  • The Stars of "A Monster Calls" Flicks — Liam Neeson & Sigourney Weaver talk with Patrick Stoner about the magical realism of “A Monster Calls."
  • Saffron, a Pennsylvania Treasure Friday Arts — Shirks Saffron is a delicacy grown in the Pennsylvania Dutch area by Justin Hulshizer. Growing up helping his grandmother care for her cherished saffron bulbs, has instilled in Justin a sense of duty [...]
  • Pianist Chang-Yong Shin Graduation Recital On Stage at Curtis — The graduation recital of pianist Chang-Yong Shin from Anyang, Korea. He was the First Prize Winner of the 2016 Hilton Head International Piano Competition. Graduating from Curtis in 2016, he [...]
  • Midge Ure On Tour — Midge Ure is a Scottish singer-songwriter, musician and producer whose musical career includes playing in Slik, The Rich Kids, Thin Lizzy, Visage, Ultravox. He wrote several synthpop/new wave hit singles of the [...]

