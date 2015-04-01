WHYY-TV: Where you go to know
News when you need it. Entertainment when you want it. Education when it counts. WHYY brings the world right into the living room through a lineup of trusted, high-quality television programs. WHYY-TV may be viewed on WHYY 12.1, Comcast 812 and FiOS 512, and its Y2 channel is WHYY 12.2, Comcast Channel 257 and FiOS 474 and Y Info channel, WHYY 12.3, Comcast 258 and FiOS 473.
Sherlock: The Final Problem
The latest from WHYY's TV programming
- Roomful of Teeth; Artisanal Makers; Kandace Springs Articulate (presented by WHYY) — With custom-composed pieces employing a staggering range of vocal styles, Roomful of Teeth makes music that’s at times difficult to define. The popularity of the 21st century artisanal movement [...]
- First First — Delaware's foster care system, a physical therapist competes on American Ninja Warrior, State of Play: Steve Tanzer, the Care Act, the quilts of biochemist Virginia Abrams [...]
- The Stars of "A Monster Calls" Flicks — Liam Neeson & Sigourney Weaver talk with Patrick Stoner about the magical realism of “A Monster Calls."
- Saffron, a Pennsylvania Treasure Friday Arts — Shirks Saffron is a delicacy grown in the Pennsylvania Dutch area by Justin Hulshizer. Growing up helping his grandmother care for her cherished saffron bulbs, has instilled in Justin a sense of duty [...]
- Pianist Chang-Yong Shin Graduation Recital On Stage at Curtis — The graduation recital of pianist Chang-Yong Shin from Anyang, Korea. He was the First Prize Winner of the 2016 Hilton Head International Piano Competition. Graduating from Curtis in 2016, he [...]
- Midge Ure On Tour — Midge Ure is a Scottish singer-songwriter, musician and producer whose musical career includes playing in Slik, The Rich Kids, Thin Lizzy, Visage, Ultravox. He wrote several synthpop/new wave hit singles of the [...]