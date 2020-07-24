Can you actually learn a new language through an app?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

I come from a mixed family: I’m Chinese, Mexican and Italian, but not fluent in any of the corresponding languages. I’ve taken a couple years of Mandarin at school and speak very minimal Spanish.

During the pandemic, my mom, who is Chinese, and I have challenged ourselves to learn an entirely new language. We picked Arabic on an app called Mango Languages, which is free from our local public library.

You repeat words, eventually phrases, and hear the vocabulary used in a dialogue. Over the course of a month, we made very little progress. And I couldn’t help but wonder: Could it ever lead to fluency? I decided to investigate.

I started with Shawn Loewen, a professor at Michigan State University and head of the Second Language Studies Program, and asked him if language apps really work.

“Sort of?” he replied.

There hasn’t been a ton of research done, in part, Loewen said, because academics view apps as “gimmicky.” He’s done two small studies on the efficacy of language learning apps, one about Duolingo and another about Babbel.

He said you have to be realistic about what you can learn: Don’t expect to have in-depth conversations in that language quickly. People tend to improve their grammar and vocabulary, but they don’t make as much progress with conversational skills.

In a recent study on Babbel, however, Loewen did find that 60% of participants who spent at least six hours on the app showed improvement in understanding and answering questions on a spoken test. The test asked questions such as, “What do you do with your free time?” or “What does your best friend look like?” The improvement was surprising to Loewen because you don’t get a chance to practice talking to another real person in the app format.

Zach Sporn, a senior communications manager for research and pedagogy at Babbel, said that hearing dialogues spoken with authentic, correct pronunciation within the app might account for these improvements among users.

“I think the effect of seeing and taking part in so many dialogues within the app helps prepare people better for the format of that test,” Sporn said, but the ultimate goal is for learners to be understood.

“If the person you’re speaking to comprehends you, that’s a success,” he said.

With many language apps, you don’t get to interact with other speakers. Instead, you focus more on vocabulary, repeating phrases, or filling in the blanks. There’s also conjugation practice and rearranging sentences.

But is that an effective way to learn languages?

Kara Morgan-Short, a professor of Hispanic linguistics and psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, is interested in the neurocognitive mechanisms we use to learn grammatical structures and word meanings.

She said researchers can study language processing and language acquisition through a method called electrophysiology. They measure your brain waves by sticking a cap on your head with a bunch of electrodes placed in it.

“These electrodes are actually able to pick up the electrical activity that’s occurring in your brain related to language that you may be processing, so related to specific words, specific types of words, and even specific grammatical construction,” she said.

Researchers can then compare the brain activity reflecting how native speakers process versus how second-language learners do. The idea is that the more similar the brain waves, the closer a learner is to fluency.