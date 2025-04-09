WHYY And NPR Music Too Debut Tiny Desk Radio On WHYY 90.9 FM Saturday April 19 At 7:00PM

Philadelphia, PA – On April 19, WHYY and NPR Music will debut Tiny Desk Radio, an exciting new hour-long program featuring intimate performances, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories made exclusively for public radio. The show will air on WHYY 90.9 FM Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm, with a fresh lineup of unforgettable performances every week.

With the addition of Tiny Desk Radio, several programming adjustments will take place: Ted Radio Hour will move to 8:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and Snap Judgment will shift to 11:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays, Tiny Desk Radio will replace Travel with Rick Steves, which will continue to air on Saturday mornings at 6:00 a.m.

“We are excited to add Tiny Desk Radio to our weekend programming,” said Bill Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY. “This show is a fantastic addition to our lineup, supporting innovative programming that resonates with our audience and introduces younger generations to the best that public media has to offer.”

Each week, Tiny Desk Radio will be hosted by Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre, who will take listeners behind the scenes of three iconic Tiny Desk performances. From world-class artists spanning genres like pop, jazz, hip-hop, R&B, classical, and Americana, the show will offer an unforgettable, intimate glimpse into the making of some of the most memorable performances, many of which have gone viral.

Since its inception 16 years ago, the Tiny Desk Concert series has become a cultural phenomenon, offering artists a chance to showcase their talent in an office space transformed into a unique, intimate performance venue. From emerging artists to legendary musicians like Hozier, Alicia Keys, and Billie Eilish, Tiny Desk Radio gives listeners the opportunity to discover new music and enjoy exclusive access to performances that are unlike anything else on the radio.

Think of Tiny Desk Radio as your personal music discovery engine and VIP concert venue — all without leaving your seat. Each week, listeners will be treated to a curated selection of unforgettable performances, making it the perfect show for those seeking something fresh and larger-than-life.

Tune in to Tiny Desk Radio on WHYY 90.9 FM starting April 19. It’s music, discovery, and intimacy all in one show.

About WHYY:

