The New Season of “Albie’s Elevator” Features Local Artists, Educators and Community

Philadelphia, PA – WHYY is set to launch the second season of Albie’s Elevator, an original children’s series premiering on Monday, June 23, 2025. Aimed at preschoolers and their families, the show offers a blend of live-action, animation, and puppetry to explore the ups and downs of early childhood problem-solving and emotional growth. Each episode features Albie, a curious and empathetic elevator operator, who embarks on imaginative journeys with the help of local artists, educators, and community members.

Albie’s Elevator is designed to foster social-emotional learning, creativity, and resilience in young viewers. With a focus on real-life interactions and artistic expression, Albie navigates challenges alongside her puppet friend Huggy Pepper and intercom robot Tibitz, learning valuable lessons from her neighbors and the creative community.

“Albie’s Elevator embodies WHYY’s dedication to providing trusted, educational content for children,” said William Marrazzo, WHYY President and Chief Executive Officer. “This series reflects our mission to support early learning and community engagement, especially during the summer months when children are eager for enriching experiences.”

Season two features twenty real artists from the Greater Philadelphia Region. DJ Diamond Kutz shows off the rules she follows while remixing music; muralist David Guinn shares how to care for community spaces; Power Heart artist Amberella helps spread kindness; painter Eustace Mamba demonstrates the value of experimentation; the Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble help Albie follow a pattern–and so many more. Each interaction inspires Albie to solve her dilemma and engages her in a new art medium.

And because sometimes tough problems call for a montage, the series features eleven original songs and music videos written and performed by Philadelphia musicians including Carol Cleveland Sings, the Pocket Joys, Ryan Gilfillian, The Bul Bey and more.

Free art activities accompany each story, featuring accessible materials, printables and games designed to extend the show’s learning objectives at home or in school. Build a miniature elevator inspired by Lydia Ricci’s small sculptures, make tie-dye toast, search for shapes in a coloring page by muralist Kyle Confehr, dance a pattern, create a cardboard camera to take pretend pictures like South Street Sam and more.

Season 2 of Albie’s Elevator premieres on Monday, June 23. Both seasons can be viewed on WHYY-TV or online at whyy.org/kids and the YKidsYouTube channel. At-home activities can be found at whyy.org/kids and on PBS LearningMedia.

About WHYY

WHYY is the leading public media provider in the Greater Philadelphia region, delivering trusted news, educational programming, and community engagement. Through its television, radio, and digital platforms, WHYY serves as a vital resource for lifelong learning and civic participation.

For more information about Albie’s Elevator, including episode guides and educational resources, visit whyy.org/albies-elevator.

Arts & Musical Guests

Amberella

Ashani Scales

DJ Diamond Kuts

Camden Printworks

David Guinn

Eustace Mamba

Fabiola Lara

Jim Loewer

Kelly Kozma

Kiki Aranita

Kyle Confehr

Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble

Lauren West

Lydia Ricci

Malik McPherson

Omar’s Hat

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Sam Aziz

Thembi Palmer

Yay Clay!

The Bul Bey

Carol Cleveland Sings

Dan Willis

Hot Seat

Maggie Mae

The Pocket Joys

Rowhomes

Ryan Gilfillian

Sam Rise

Sims

Wax Jaw